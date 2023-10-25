Roselle Park, NJ Author Publishes Nonfiction Novel
October 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnity Is Our Strength: Surviving A Call to Action to End Poverty in Haiti, a new book by Dr Enock Alcine, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Haitians in the diaspora, those in the homeland, families, and friends are called to bring your talents, knowledge, and finances; to form a coalition and arrest poverty that is lamenting the lives of so many of our Brothers and Sisters in Haiti.
Everyone is precious
Everyone has a purpose
Everyone is a piece of the puzzle
Kind Regards,
Your Brother"
Unity Is Our Strength: Surviving A Call to Action to End Poverty in Haiti is a 234-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3210-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/unity-is-our-strength-surviving-a-call-to-action-to-end-poverty-in-haiti/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unity-is-our-strength-surviving-a-call-to-action-to-end-poverty-in-haiti/
