Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Biography
October 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove Turned Criminal, a new book by Anna Barbara, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An intensely personal and blisteringly real portrait of abuse,
Love Turned Criminal tells the story of one woman coming to terms with a toxic relationship and having to bravely face the aftermath.
At the beginning of their relationship, Kyle was everything Bri wanted in a boyfriend: affectionate, attentive, and funny. But pretty soon the cracks begin to show, and Kyle's outbursts and manipulation become more common, leaving Bri isolated and confused. With help from her family, friends, and her faith, Bri finds the strength to leave Kyle, but that does not mean Kyle is out of her life for good. Soon the stalking starts…the tailgating, the "No Caller ID" phone calls…
Love Turned Criminal is a raw memoir about the warning signs of abuse as well as a beacon of hope to all people in similar situations, letting them know they are not alone and there is a way out.
About the Author
Anna Barbara is a stylist at a salon and has worked in the children's ministry at her church for many years, in addition to being a leader for middle and high school youth groups. In her free time, she enjoys riding horses and doing anything artistic: painting, drawing, writing, and baking, as well as adventuring with her dog.
Love Turned Criminal is a 218-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-021-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/love-turned-criminal/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/love-turned-criminal/
