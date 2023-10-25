Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
October 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLegends and Jinns: The Blessed Journey, a new book by A. B. The Wise, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Legends & Jinns: The Blessed Journey is an extraordinary story that balances the classic confrontation of good and evil throughout every page! It has been over a thousand years since the death of the universe, and with a new species developing in its wake, The Legends unremittingly fight to restore peace back to the earth while The Jinns unceasingly continue to cause chaos and confusion! L & J is an action-thriller drama that takes you on a journey of love, heartbreak, and hope. It will engage you from start to finish.
About the Author
A.B. The Wise was born in Chicago, Illinois. He currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. He has three siblings and a passion for spending time with his family and friends.
Legends and Jinns: The Blessed Journey is a 506-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-003-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/legends-and-jinns-the-blessed-journey/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/legends-and-jinns-the-blessed-journey/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
