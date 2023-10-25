Shippensburg, PA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
October 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Time Watchers, a new book by F. Henry Peters, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What if the fate of humanity depended on the relationship that developed between an obscure martial arts instructor and an insecure teenage girl? And what if they never met?
Imagine you had never met your mentor, who guided you through your young years, or your friend who stood by you through difficult times. Your life may have turned out quite different if people had not been there to offer advice and support. These things seem trivial in the grand scheme of the world, but let us put the philosophy on a historical level.
The Time Watchers shows us all these events would have had a dramatic change in the world's history had the outcome been different. Yet all of them were dependent on decisions made by people who could have chosen another way.
About the Author
F. Henry Peters is on the Board of Directors for his Homeowners Association.
The Time Watchers is a 572-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-035-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-time-watchers/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-time-watchers/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us