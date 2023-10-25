Haynesville, LA Author Publishes Autobiography
October 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBetty's All-American, a new book by Jerry D. Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Betty's All-American is an autobiography of Jerry D. Davis through the ups and downs of life, some happy, some sad. As in any life, there is both triumph and tragedy. Davis struggled through a family history of alcoholism to finally achieve forty-two years of sobriety that started on September 1, 1979. Another struggle has been with his faith, but he learned that no matter what you go through, there can always be redemption. If you are raised in the church, you can always go back. He made a promise forty-two years ago that when he meets God Almighty, he is damn sure going to do it sober.
Betty's All-American is a 260-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-244-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/bettys-all-american/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/bettys-all-american/
