Astoria, NY Authors Publish Children's Book
October 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRachel and Louise: A Story of Friendship, a new book by Mary Giardino and Nicole Giardino, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Mary Giardino was born and raised in New York City. She was a graduate of St. John's University with a degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology. She was a teacher in the New York City public schools.
Mary is a wife and mother of two children. With the inspiration to encourage people to write personal, hand-written letters rather than impersonal, online correspondence, Mary wrote this book with her daughter. Mary hopes to encourage the lost art of writing, because after all, who doesn't enjoy receiving a personal, hand-written letter?
Nicole Giardino was born and raised in New York City. She is a graduate of Hunter College, with a Master's degree in Special Education. She is currently a teacher in the New York City public schools.
Rachel and Louise: A Story of Friendship is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-244-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/rachel-and-louise-a-story-of-friendship/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us