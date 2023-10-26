Topeka, KS Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTragedies of Love, a new book by Michelle Rene Scott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tragedies of Love is a book of poetry which reflects Michelle Scott's deepest feelings and emotions while traveling life's roads. Written from her heart and soul, it shares how she tried to deal with sadness, loneliness, rage, anger, regret, and mental illness. Her journey took her to the depths of hell, yet with God's grace she was always able to pull herself back up, never forgetting the blessings God has given her.
About the Author
Michelle Rene Scott worked for seventeen years as a civil servant for the state of Kansas, during which time she held the position of Military Accountant for the Adjutant General's Department, Chief Accountant for the Juvenile Justice Authority, and then a member of the Projects/Grants team for the creation of a new statewide accounting system. She acquired her BBA from Washburn University over a number of years as she put herself through school while raising two children and working two jobs.
Her hobbies include writing journals, poems, and novels; vegetable and flower gardening; exercise workouts; and her pets. She is interested in forensics, law, criminal justice, and the study of people.
Tragedies of Love is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4336-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tragedies-of-love/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tragedies-of-love/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us