Nashville, TN Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDelicate Existence: A Glimpse Into My Mind, a new book by Kimia Rafiei, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Delicate Existence: A Glimpse into My Mind is a collection of poems written with honesty from the author's deeply personal experiences, experiences we can all relate to in one way or another. Though we each may deal with trauma, joy, love, loss, nature, and spirituality differently, the fact that we have all been touched by them still unites us. The author hopes readers can read these poems and find some peace in seeing that others go through similar situations and they aren't alone.
About the Author
Kimia Rafiei is a twenty-four-year-old preschool teacher and yoga instructor. She is like everyone else trying to find her path and passion in this life. Kimia loves reading, dancing, exploring, and talking about everything.
Delicate Existence: A Glimpse Into My Mind is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4433-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/delicate-existence-a-glimpse-into-my-mind/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/delicate-existence-a-glimpse-into-my-mind/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us