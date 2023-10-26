Dundee, NY Author Publishes Young Adult Novel
October 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSam and Mack: A Boy and His Dog, a new book by Sherinda Ryter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Nine-year-old Sam Milner and his dog, Mack, find themselves having adventures wherever they go! Sam, a fourth grader, would much rather explore the woods with Mack or play soccer with his best friend, Joey, than go to school! Thankfully, Mack helps Sam complete a social studies project, get an idea for a Halloween costume, and even solve a mystery from the attic! Fantasy, adventure, and real-life experiences keep the reader guessing what Sam and Mack will get into next!
About the Author
Sherinda Ryter and her dog Hayley live in New York state where they enjoy hiking and playing fetch! Ryter, an avid gardener, also enjoys spinning wool and creating whimsical paintings. She is writing a mystery novel for adults and, of course, she loves to read! She has three grown children and four grandchildren, from whom she has gotten many ideas for her Sam and Mack stories.
Sam and Mack: A Boy and His Dog is a 212-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-298-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sam-and-mack-a-boy-and-his-dog/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sam-and-mack-a-boy-and-his-dog/
