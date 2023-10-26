Warwick, RI Author Publishes Humorous Memoir
October 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFunny Honey: A Gifted Dog, a new book by Elizabeth A. Hann, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This humorous, heartwarming memoir chronicles the story of Betty and Lou as they set out with positive resolve and absolute determination to find a puppy, raise it with great love in their hearts, train it to the best of their abilities, and have the dog of their dreams. The story begins with the events that brought them to purchase Honey as a puppy in the first place. The story describes the comical events, the unforeseen mishaps and the outlandish adventures throughout Honey's lifetime as Fate, Destiny, and Lady Luck have an extraordinary influence on the outcome of Betty and Lou's original plan.
About the Author
Elizabeth A. Hann lives in New England with her newest rescue dog. She loves to travel, especially to the National Parks, and has visited many popular areas along the East Coast from Maine to Florida as well as many locations throughout the South, Midwest and Western states. She spends her free time reading, swimming, and walking. Her favorite pastime is horseback riding along the trails and ocean shores of Narragansett Bay.
Funny Honey: A Gifted Dog is a 248-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-073-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/funny-honey-a-gifted-dog/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/funny-honey-a-gifted-dog/
Contact Information
