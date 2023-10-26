Wellsville, UT Author Publishes Adventure Novel
October 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPugsley Binks: Dragon Sleuth, a new book by Lynne Leatham, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Puglsey has the adventure of his life spiraling through dark alleys, dank underground corridors and scary passageways, and meeting questionable characters from otherworldly portals in none other than New York City.
On his first day in his new school, he is assigned a science project with the school nerd who insists it be on dragons.
"There's no such thing as dragons…but maybe, could dragons really exist?"
This story contains excitement, danger, a riddle to solve, and even a little romance. Its twists and turns will keep you on the edge of your seat.
About the Author
Lynne Leatham is a talented writer with a unique way of weaving a creative and fun story with lots of plot twists, turns, and colorful characters. She grew up in Othello, Washington and went to Ricks College, meeting, and marrying her husband in her sophomore year. She has raised six children and now resides in Wellsville, Utah. She has been a professional cake decorator for twenty-five years and now is retired, giving her lots of time to pursue her real passion-writing.
Leatham says, "Writing gets into your blood and you can't leave it alone." She has other talents, but family and friends are always her highest, the real loves of her life.
Pugsley Binks: Dragon Sleuth is a 286-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-245-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/pugsley-binks-dragon-sleuth/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/pugsley-binks-dragon-sleuth/
