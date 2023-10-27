Fort Wayne, IN Author Publishes Mystery Novel
October 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Love in a Twisted House, a new book by Kamren MaKenzie, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Ice Meadows has always been a normal town.
Well, normal… ish.
It isn't until a killer begins murdering random people that the town turns upside down.
But are they really random?
Willow is a 15 year old girl, trying to survive high school with an eating disorder. It's her first day of sophomore year and everything seems pretty ordinary. Except Willow has a secret of her own, one she's been keeping her whole life. When bodies start turning up in Ice Meadows, Willow's entire world unravels beyond repair.
About the Author
Kamren MaKenzie is a 15 year old young woman who has always liked writing. This is her first foray into the world of professional writing. She lives at home with her parents and two sisters, one older and one younger. She is currently a freshman in high school and is learning how to drive.
Kamren is a very funny and sarcastic young lady who loves "beating" her dad in board games. She has two cats, Alpine and Aspen, and would love many more, but not to the point where her family calls her a crazy cat lady.
Kamren always wants to go shopping and thanks her grandma for spoiling her whenever she gets a chance. She is kindhearted and always willing to help out and take care of others whenever someone needs it.
The Love in a Twisted House is a 422-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-421-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-love-in-a-twisted-house/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-love-in-a-twisted-house/
