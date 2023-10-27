Mechanicsville, VA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
October 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Champion: The Dark Gauntlet Chronicles, a new book by David Holzgrefe, has been released by RoseDog Books.
There's no looking back. The Champion must keep moving forward, one step ahead of the evil that resides in the human world, and in himself. The darkness within threatens to overtake him, to pour out in uncontrolled fury, but The Champ clings to his dreams of being a hero among men.
Shimmer, a gifted magician and beacon of hope, helps keep the other-worldly champion on the straight and narrow. Without her, he would surely succumb to the evil voice that encourages his darkest desires. He still might give in to it. Even with Shimmer by his side, The Champ's righteous endeavor could easily cross the line to self-righteous domination of the human realm. Will who he wants to be triumph over who he is?
About the Author
Publishing his first book before graduating high school, David Holzgrefe started writing medieval stories in grade school. His writing hobby evolved into a coping outlet after experiencing personal loss, and then evolved again into his life's mission. Leaving happy ending to fairytales, his stories highlight the sacrifices it takes to be a true hero.
The Champion: The Dark Gauntlet Chronicles is a 296-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-431-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-champion-the-dark-gauntlet-chronicles/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-champion-the-dark-gauntlet-chronicles/
