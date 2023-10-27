New Albany, IN Author Publishes Scripture
October 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCoffee Break Devotional, a new book by Brenda Ford Biggs, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Coffee Break Devotional is designed to encourage people for when things are not going so well in their lives. These inspirational scripture passages are truly a blessing for people in these troubling times.
Scripture has a way of speaking to us in ways no other book can. Read this book and perhaps you too will find some words of hope.
About the Author
Brenda Ford Biggs is an 83-year-old widow with no children of her own. Her husband passed away eight years ago after a 16-year illness. They were married for 30 years. Brenda remained by his side until the end.
Brenda has endured a lot of sorrow and hardships, so that is why she wrote this book. She teaches a Bible study class every Thursday for anyone who wants to get to know the Bible and the One who inspired it, where the characters come alive in each study. She has read the Bible from cover to cover 26 times and will continue to do so till she draws her last breath. Brenda loves God's Word and she learns something new each time. She also serves her local church in various committees.
Coffee Break Devotional is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-034-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/coffee-break-devotional/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/coffee-break-devotional/
