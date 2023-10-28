Pittsburgh, PA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBack and Forth, a new book by Timothy R. Pauley, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Timothy R. Pauley is an author who courageously delves into the depths of the human psyche through his evocative and introspective writings. Born and raised in the south hills of Pittsburgh, Pauley has always possessed a profound curiosity about the inner workings of the human mind and the intricacies of the human experience. It is this thirst for understanding that led him to embark on his writing journey, culminating in his groundbreaking debut book.
Pauley's first book is a poignant collection of stream-of-consciousness poems that dare to explore the complexities of mental stability, spiritual wandering, and the sobering reality of suicidal ideation. Through raw and unfiltered verse, he intimately exposes his own struggles and triumphs, unafraid to confront the darker corners of the psyche.
In this deeply personal work, Pauley's words serve as a vessel, enabling readers to navigate the labyrinthine maze of emotions and thoughts that afflict the human condition. Each poem is a window into his innermost thoughts and feelings, a cathartic release of the profound depths of his soul. His raw vulnerability and unflinching honesty create an atmosphere of authenticity that resonates with readers who have experienced their own battles with mental health.
About the Author
Beyond his literary endeavors, Timothy R. Pauley is a loving son, caring brother, and devoted godfather. His deep-rooted connections to his family have played an essential role in shaping his perspective on life and informing his creative expression. He offers a compassionate voice to those who have longed for a way to articulate the complexity of their own emotions and thoughts.
Back and Forth is a 270-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-349-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/back-and-forth/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us