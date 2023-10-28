Salt Lake City, UT Author Publishes Children's Book
October 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Agent Keva: Service Dog, a new book by Anastasia Bluebird, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When a service dog named Keva loses her owner, she is sad and lonely. Keva misses helping her human. When she meets Anastasia, everything changes and Keva is once again a happy, helping service dog.
About the Author
Anastasia Bluebird is hard of hearing and does American Sign Language. She doesn't hear anything without her hearing aids, and she needs a service dog to help her. Keva is the perfect service dog.
Anastasia has ten children and is now a grandmother of 25. She works and loves to do crafts, but most of all, she loves to spend time with her children and her grandchildren because there is no greater love than family.
The Adventures of Agent Keva: Service Dog is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-457-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-agent-keva-service-dog/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-agent-keva-service-dog/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
