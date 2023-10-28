Hephzibah, GA Author Publishes Thriller Book
October 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnspoken Truth, a new book by Jennifer Lee Long, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Emma, a recent graduate, finally gets her dream job. As her career takes off, she discovers that one of her patients is a person whom she loved and truly cared for. As Emma begins the Autopsy, she realizes that all those unresolved questions for so many years will now be answered. All the pieces to the puzzle now start to fall in place. Could the end actually turn out to be a new start, for them both?
Unspoken Truth is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3214-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/unspoken-truth/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unspoken-truth/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us