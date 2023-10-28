Auburndale, MA Author Publishes Biography
October 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUp and Down the Ivory Tower, a new book by Larry Rodenstein, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Larry Rodenstein was on the top of his class, graduating Cum Laude in an accelerated prototype program while simultaneously earning both a bachelor's and master's of science degree in mechanical engineering, then going to work for Shell Oil. But an untreated bipolar condition led to a psychotic break and sent him spiraling into a street alcoholic, enjoying the nightlife in New Orleans.
Up and Down the Ivory Tower discusses the author's regression to a nervous breakdown and subsequently taking prescribed antipsychotics, which may have affected his genetic makeup and led to his son, Keith, being diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. When the child was diagnosed with ASD in 1995, the statistic was 1 in 10,000 children being diagnosed with ASD or .1% of births. The CDC is currently indicating that 1 in 44 births or 2.27% of children in 2022 are being born with ASD, a twenty-two-times increase in approximately twenty-six years. Larry Rodenstein states, "I've written this book to urge doctors to stop prescribing these antipsychotics. They are moderately affecting our gene pool. I recommend that the medical and health services community explore alternative holistic treatments."
About the Author
Larry Rodenstein works at Riverside Community Health. A psycho-social rehabilitation program for people who have had mental health issues integrating them back into the community via employment and/or education. He enjoys flying radio-frequency planes in his spare time.
Up and Down the Ivory Tower is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-318-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/up-and-down-the-ivory-tower/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/up-and-down-the-ivory-tower/
