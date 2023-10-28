Hilo, HI Author Publishes Spiritual Book
October 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Walk!, a new book by Arcadia Kuahuia, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Since Arcadia Kuahuia began her walk with Jesus, miraculous visions and experiences have become everyday life for her. From seeing the faces of her ancestors in the clouds to seeing the darkness of sickness residing in her loved ones, Kuahuia has been blessed with seeing the Holy Spirit and Jesus working in our mortal world. Through a series of scriptures, she recounts her experiences and compares them to biblical occurrences to emphasize the similarities between the two. For followers of Christ, this inspirational read is a must if you have ever struggled in your faith and are looking for the Truth.
About the Author
Arcadia Kuahuia is married and a mother and grandmother. Her hobbies include sewing, painting, swimming, hula, cooking, singing, and reading.
My Walk! is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-441-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-walk/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-walk/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
