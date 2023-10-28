Shreveport, LA Author Publishes Mystery Novel
October 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCollecting Information with a Passion, a new book by Corey Lowe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A sequel to Lowe's first book Seven Sins Plus One Obsession, Collecting Information with a Passion departs from the way that mysteries or crime stories are usually presented. When four senior detectives are told to train rookie cops in a murder simulation on a ship, the training mission becomes shockingly real. Through many twists and turns, the unique message is always this: treasure what's precious, even if it's just a memory.
About the Author
Corey Lowe was born and raised in Louisiana, mainly in the Shreveport area and countryside. He's worked in different fields from restaurants to retail and warehouse industries. Lowe now owns an irrigation and landscaping business that he runs with his father. In his spare time, he enjoys writing, working out, and watching anime. He is the youngest of 5 children, with 3 sisters and a brother. He has always enjoyed watching any type of mystery or crime show or movies and loves the challenge of solving a good mystery.
Collecting Information with a Passion is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-203-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/collecting-information-with-a-passion/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/collecting-information-with-a-passion/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
