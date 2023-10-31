Evansville, IN Author Publishes Fiction Book
October 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGirls Weekend Get Away, a new book by LB Mabrey, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Eight women share a girl's weekend getaway and visit a place called Pecker's Bar and Resort with plenty of exotic male dancers.
With the highest respect for the women, the men will serve.
The women find adventure that will change the courses of their lives to take a new and different direction to living, loving, and the happiness they find within themselves and others that surround them.
About the Author
LB Mabrey is from a small town in Indiana and is a breast cancer survivor. She works with FedEx as a morning sorter. In 2013 she married a wonderful, loving man who believes in her. He is her rock and encourages her to follow her dreams as a dominant, powerful woman.
Girls Weekend Get Away is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-550-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/girls-weekend-get-away/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/girls-weekend-get-away/
