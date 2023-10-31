Danville, CA Author Publishes Coming-Of-Age Novel
October 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Light on the Magdalena, a new book by Junelle Preston, has been recently published.
Growing up in an English missionary family on the coastal areas of the Magdalena River,
Colombia, South America. Ellie's life will change forever after receiving two very different books on her twelfth birthday, Uncle Tom's Cabin and Anne Frank's Diary of a Young Girl. Her eyes are opened to the new and horrifying reality of a world she has yet to experience. Follow Ellie on this coming of age journey as her books become the trigger for introspective questions around religion, race, and the society she's in. Readers will be intrigued, revisiting with Ellie the conflicts and changes guiding her to become the person she's meant to be.
About the Author
Junelle Preston spent her childhood with missionary parents in Colombia, South America and a
secondary education in the UK. She later moved to California, USA where she is a passionate
advocate of social change. Her cultural and bilingual background, management career in media
technology, book/article blogs, and her education from the University of San Francisco provide valuable insights for speaking engagements around needs for justice and change. As a wife and mother, she is an active participant in addressing women's rights, LGBTQ+ freedom, changing racial bias, gender equality, and how we must search out opportunities to understand these challenges if we intend to make a positive difference. Junelle is available to participate in events and venues addressing these very current topics.
A Light on the Magdalena is a 459-page paperback at the suggested retail price of $14.38 (also available in hardbound) The ISBN is 1039143113. You can find the book on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Light-Magdalena-Junelle-M-Preston/dp/
