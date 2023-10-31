Mandan, ND Author Publishes Spirituality Book
October 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsScripture-Based Answers to Some Life Questions, a new book by Kelly G. Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this day and age, the world is very loud and distracting. We are constantly bombarded with anti-morals, anti-Christian, and anti-religion messages through all types of media.
The Scriptures cover about 6000 years of man's history. The messages found within them were consistent throughout this history. Scripture-Based Answers to Some Life Questions uses the scriptures to show how knowing who we are, why we are here, and much more is relevant in our lives. If this book can guide even one person to have more peace, direction, and foundation in their lives, it has served its purpose.
About the Author
Kelly G. Jones is a wife and the mother of six children. She has taught seminary, Sunday school, primary, women, and youth groups for more than thirty years. She has found that teaching directly from the Scriptures and words of the prophets is the most effective method. Jones's hobbies and special interests include gardening, landscaping, and remodeling her home. She loves the beauty in the world and loves being a part of making it more beautiful. Jones is also part owner in a guardrail construction company and a farm/ranch. She loves her life and has found peace even in tumultuous times.
Scripture-Based Answers to Some Life Questions is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-132-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/scripture-based-answers-to-some-life-questions/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/scripture-based-answers-to-some-life-questions/
