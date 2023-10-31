International Lawyers Network Releases 4th Edition of "Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Rehabilitation Proceedings" Guide
October 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network's Restructuring & Insolvency Group is proud to announce the release of the fourth edition of its highly regarded publication, "Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Rehabilitation Proceedings: An International Guide." This collaborative electronic guide is a comprehensive resource offering a concise summary of essential insolvency and bankruptcy law principles across 16 countries worldwide. The latest edition includes the incorporation of Finland and Thailand as new jurisdictions, making it an indispensable reference for those seeking guidance in these complex legal areas.
Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network and the guide's facilitator, states, "In an ever-evolving global economic landscape, bankruptcy, insolvency, and rehabilitation proceedings are of paramount concern for businesses operating in various jurisdictions. We have diligently updated our previous guide to provide the most current data and regulatory information. Furthermore, we are excited to announce the expansion of our guide to encompass Finland and Thailand. We are pleased to offer this invaluable resource to those seeking assistance in these jurisdictions and to connect companies with the expertise of knowledgeable counsel."
The fourth edition of "Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Rehabilitation Proceedings: An International Guide" is designed to assist legal professionals, businesses, and individuals in navigating the intricacies of insolvency and bankruptcy laws in diverse international settings. This guide serves as a quick and practical reference, featuring insights, legal frameworks, and key principles essential for successful proceedings in these complex areas of law.
To access the latest edition of the guide, please click here: https://bit.ly/ILNBankruptcy4th
About the ILN Restructuring & Insolvency Specialty Group
Chaired by Giorgio Cherubini of EXPLegal in Italy, the Restructuring & Insolvency Group provides a platform for communication on current legal issues, best practices, and trends in insolvency, restructuring, and bankruptcy.
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform for the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016, 2017, 2022, and 2023 they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, increasing this ranking in 2021 to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
