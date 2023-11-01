Traverse City, MI Author Publishes Philosophical Novel
November 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Seventh Life: An Adventure in Past Lives and Future Accomplishments, a new book by Ann Barrett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Seventh Life follows Carly as she uncovers memories of her past lives. As she learns more, she becomes more capable of piecing together connections that give her a better understanding of both her past and present lives, as well as the key to her future. The Seventh Life focuses on the phenomenon of past lives, especially remembering moments of those lives that bring a sense of reality and meaningful life expression to those who remember and also bring a special connection between past, present, and future.
About the Author
Ann Barrett was compelled as a young child to draw. From the age of two, she began drawing in earnest and with some ability. Her grandmother, Florence Carr Barrett, saw to it she had an ample supply of crayons, colored pencils, and paper. As she got older, she started to enjoy writing and reading. She became fascinated with how an author can create an entire world with words over which the author was a god and compelled the subjects in the narrative. Barrett became a fashion illustrator at twenty-two because it was what she focused her entire life on, except for when she wrote her first book at the age of twelve. She runs her own studio, providing services that include photography, illustration, and copy writing.
The Seventh Life: An Adventure in Past Lives and Future Accomplishments is a 300-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-307-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-seventh-life-an-adventure-in-past-lives-and-future-accomplishments/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-seventh-life-an-adventure-in-past-lives-and-future-accomplishments/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
