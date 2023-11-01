Fairfield, CA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
November 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsReluctant Pyschopomp: Destination and Rendezvous, a new book by Michael B. Evers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"I read this book in one sitting. The descriptive words capture the moment, the atmosphere, the touch, and love! Then the ending…!!! I am onto the next book by Michael B. Evers!"
"A lovely, heart-warming story of pure love.
Once I started reading, I couldn't put it down."
Bill Crenshaw is a veteran and a long-haul truck driver fighting post-traumatic stress disorder through his work, his relationship with his three-legged dog Stump, and chance encounters with people he meets as he travels. Due to his PTSD, he has trouble determining reality from fantasy, but despite these challenges, he presses on and experiences some unique life events culminating in a rendezvous with Destiny who had appeared in his life before.
About the Author
Michael B. Evers retired after 50 years in the workforce. He served in the United States army for twenty years. As an enlisted man, he earned the Green Beret and served in the army's special forces, attaining the rank of sergeant. After commissioning, he attained the rank of major. He served in 15 countries including Germany, the Philippines, Taiwan, Panama, and Okinawa, Japan.
After his military service, Mike worked for the state of North Carolina for twenty years as a high school science teacher and coach, as an agency level training director, a law enforcement education and training standards commissioner, and finally as assistant secretary for the department of corrections.
His third career was as a GS 13 civilian working for the United States Marine Corps as a government and external relations officer.
Mike earned a Bachelor of Science degree at Southern Arkansas University, a Master of Education degree at Chapman University, and a Doctorate in higher education administration at North Carolina State University.
He and his wife, Yoshiko Nishimura Evers, have four adult children and four grandchildren, all of whom they love and each of whom they are proud.
Reluctant Pyschopomp: Destination and Rendezvous is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-144-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
