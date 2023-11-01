Austin, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
November 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMessy Jessie: The Amazing Artist, a new book by Patricia Lane-Perkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Messy Jessie's room is always a giant mess, with toys and clothes strewn about. Despite being messy, Jessie has a great talent–she is a wonderful artist! Even if Jessie can't always keep her room nice and tidy, she uses her own unique abilities to create amazing art.
Messy Jessie is a children's empowerment book to teach children from an early age that anything they may want to pursue is possible.
About the Author
Patricia Lane-Perkins is a new author of children's books. She loves spending time working on her hobbies of painting and making antique ornaments for her friends during the holidays.
Messy Jessie: The Amazing Artist is an 18-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-300-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/messy-jessie-the-amazing-artist/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us