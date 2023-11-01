Bantam, CT Author Publishes Children's Book
Susie the Rescue Dog tells the story of Susie, a puppy with no family other than her mom. Susie and her mom would love to find their fur-ever home, but for now they live on the beach and have to look for food every day. Their lives are changed forever when they meet a nice lady and go for a ride.
Sandra Murphy has always loved all animals, and even had a rescue dog named Daisy growing up. When it was time for Sandra and her husband to get their own dog, they knew they would adopt a rescue dog, which is how Susie came to Sandra.
Susie the Rescue Dog is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-402-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/susie-the-rescue-dog/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/susie-the-rescue-dog/
