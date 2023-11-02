Dadeville, AL Author Publishes Children's Book
November 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle Squirt, a new book by Amy M Koon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Little Squirt is a baby corn stalk who is sad because no matter how much he stretches he's just not as big as the other corn stalks. He is thrilled when Farmer Shane gives him a nickname. His new friend helps him learn to be patient so he will grow big and strong.
About the Author
Amy M Koon has been an office manager for twenty years in the small town of Dadeville, Alabama. She and her husband have seven children, ranging in age from seven to twenty-three. She loves spending time with family, writing, and taking afternoon walks. She is very involved in her community and hopes to open her own gift shop someday.
Little Squirt is a 18-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1184-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/little-squirt/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/little-squirt/
