Gainesville, GA Author Publishes Adventure Novel
November 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHog Fighting, a new book by Wayne Biddy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Wayne Biddy's book takes you back to a time when adventure knew no boundaries. Where innocence and mischief went together hand-in-hand. Between his mother's ingenuity and his dad's resolve, the family stayed united in the face of financial difficulties and the obstacles they brought. They looked out for each other, and their bond was strong.
While their address often changed, their love for the North Georgie Hills endured.
About the Author
After moving from the North Georgia Hills, Wayne Biddy worked as a cowboy at a New Mexico Dude Ranch. He served four years in the Air Force where he worked on the F4C Phantom as an egress technician. He was stationed in England. There he formed life-long friendships, one has remained close to his heart since that time. Upon his return to Georgia, he joined his father's well-drilling company and the business flourished. He started a band and opened a nightclub.
Now that he's retired, he enjoys playing golf, writing short stories, and driving the picturesque roads of the south in his little convertible. He is thankful for his loving wife, three children, and one precocious grandson.
Hog Fighting is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7021-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hog-fighting-growing-up-in-the-north-georgia-hills/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hog-fighting-growing-up-in-the-north-georgia-hills/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
