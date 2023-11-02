Plattsburgh, NY Author Publishes Short Story Collection
November 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShort Stories II, a new book by Gene Bushey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From a mysterious carnival to robots, to haunted homes and cars and everything in-between, Gene Bushey's Short Stories II covers a wide array of genres. Enclosed within are tales of murder, of giant creatures roaming schools and forests alike, alien instruments, and of a delightfully dreadful game show where winning means coming out alive. Immerse yourself into a variety of worlds and stories, where there is a little something for lovers of all genres, be it thrillers, science fiction, or fantasy.
About the Author
Gene Bushey is a funeral director and enjoys playing soccer and being outdoors in his spare time.
Short Stories II is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-387-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/short-stories-ii/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/short-stories-ii/
