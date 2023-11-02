Panama City Beach, FL Author Publishes Coming-Of-Age Novel
November 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJoey The Seagull, a new book by Bard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Joey The Seagull is a heartwarming and inspiring coming of age story. It tells the tale of a seagull trying to find himself and help the world around him. He learns from others and tries to apply what he learns to his everyday life. The book is filled with metaphors about society, exciting adventures, and even some humor. The book was created to one day be a trilogy and an animated movie.
About the Author
Bard was born in Massachusetts in 1983. He has spent the majority of his life as a nomad, roaming the country and gaining life experiences. Bard's writing is based on characters who were influenced by his real-life traveling experiences.
Joey The Seagull is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-220-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/joey-the-seagull/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/joey-the-seagull/
