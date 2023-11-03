Hampton, GA Author Publishes Book of Life Lessons
November 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDon't Send Your Lunch Home by a Hungry Man, a new book by Michael Langford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Don't Send Your Lunch Home by a Hungry Man, Michael Langford presents to readers a unique view at various life lessons learned throughout the years. Drawing on his personal experiences and his own religious background, Langford strives to encourage thoughtful changes and viewpoints in an extremely relatable way.
About the Author
Michael Langford has always wanted to be a writer, and he has been working toward that dream since high school.
Don't Send Your Lunch Home by a Hungry Man is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7256-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dont-send-your-lunch-home-by-a-hungry-man/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
