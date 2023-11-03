Hartford, CT Author Publishes Historical Book
November 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe First African-American Forefather of the United States of America: Barack Hussein Obama, Jr., a new book by Louella Hinton Tate and Prime Bishop Joseph Martin Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Walk in the Light is a tribute to our former first African-American President of the United States of America and is dedicated mostly to young men whose fathers were not around to help their mothers, who struggle every day to make ends meet. Barack Hussein Obama Jr. is a great role model for all young men regardless of creed or color. Our young men today need to know that if Obama could become President of the United States of America, they too can study hard, get a good education, and never give up staying with God.
About the Author
Louella Hinton Tate loves to cook, especially for homeless people. She loves to be at church every day of the week, with a lot to thank God for. She owes him all of her time, for he is working together with her in the center. She is totally happy to give back to him by showing his love for all he continues to do for all of us.
Louella also was salutatorian of her class when she graduated from high school and received a scholarship to go Albany State University in Albany, Georgia, where she worked and learned how to cook in the cafeteria from the chef.
The First African-American Forefather of the United States of America: Barack Hussein Obama, Jr. is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $50.00 (eBook $45.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7301-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-first-african-american-forefather-of-the-united-states-of-america-barack-hussein-obama-jr-walk-in-the-light/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-first-african-american-forefather-of-the-united-states-of-america-barack-hussein-obama-jr-walk-in-the-light/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
