Flint, MI Author Publishes Memoir
November 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOut of the Shadows, a new book by Lamar Gant, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Out of the Shadows is the inspiring true story of Lamar Gant, a man who fought through many challenges to become a successful international world record-holding power lifter. After meeting the wife of a fan one day at the market, he realized that there were a number of errors in people's knowledge about him. This included his basic biography and also his records. This inspired Gant to write this book, a personal memoir exploring his childhood, his challenges, and his ultimate triumphs.
About the Author
Lamar Gant is a dedicated and hard-working father. He considers being a father to his son, Israel, his greatest honor and joy. Gant is an international world-record holding powerlifter. He still holds the IPF world record in the 123lb. and 132lb. divisions for the deadlift. In 1985, Lamar became the first person to deadlift five times his own bodyweight. Lamar retired from powerlifting in 1998. He was diagnosed with Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis at the age of fourteen. He uses every opportunity to inspire and encourage other people with Scoliosis.
Out of the Shadows is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-201-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/out-of-the-shadows/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/out-of-the-shadows/
