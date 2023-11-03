NEA Foundation Announces Selection of Educators for One of Public Education's Top Honors
November 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWashington, D.C. - The NEA Foundation today announced that five educators will be presented with Horace Mann Awards for Teaching Excellence, one of public education's top honors, at the Salute to Excellence in Education next spring. The Foundation also will host the premiere screening of documentary films about the awardees' impact inside and outside the classroom during the event.
The 2024 awardees are:
• Seth Brady, a social studies educator at Naperville Central High School in Naperville, Ill., nominated by the Illinois Education Association.
• Harlee Harvey, a K-8 educator at Tikiġaq School in Point Hope, Alaska, nominated by NEA-Alaska.
• Carol Pierobon Hofer, an English as a New Language educator at Fox Hill Elementary School in Indianapolis, Ind., nominated by the Indiana State Teachers Association.
• Kimberly Johnson, an interventionist and resource educator at Auburn Junior High School in Auburn, Ala., nominated by the Alabama Education Association.
• Louise Smith, a band director at Gautier Middle School, Miss., nominated by the Mississippi Association of Educators.
An expert panel evaluates and selects awardees based on their exceptional skill in the classroom, attention to equity and diversity, engagement of families and communities, commitment to ongoing professional development, and advocacy for the profession.
"These educators are beacons of inspiration in their diverse school communities across the country and beyond," said Sara A. Sneed, president and CEO of The NEA Foundation. "They represent the very best in public education and have made a significant impact not only in their schools but also on the educator profession. We look forward to celebrating them and their service to students, families, and their fellow educators at the Salute to Excellence in Education."
"The Horace Mann Awards for Teaching Excellence winners exemplify what it means to be dedicated to your craft, and we are inspired by the passion of these individuals," said Marita Zuraitis, president of the Horace Mann Educators Foundation board of directors. "The Horace Mann Educators Foundation is committed to supporting educators who continuously explore ways to reach every one of their students and show them there are many pathways to success."
For more than 20 years, The NEA Foundation and Horace Mann have celebrated outstanding educators from around the country with this recognition. Each 2024 honoree will receive a $10,000 award.
The NEA Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education and the Awards for Teaching Excellence are presented with support from NEA Member Benefits, Horace Mann Educators Foundation, Bank of America, American Fidelity, and FNBO. Educator awardees will be celebrated at the Salute on May 3, 2024. To learn more about the 2024 awardees, visit our website at www.neafoundation.org.
###
Editor's Note: Please use our correct name, the NEA Foundation. The "NEA" is never spelled out in our name. It is not the National Education Association Foundation. Many thanks!
About The NEA Foundation
The NEA Foundation is a national philanthropic organization that invests in educators' leadership, shared learning and collaboration; supports partnerships and initiatives that strengthen public education; and promotes improvements in public education policy and practice. Find us at www.neafoundation.org, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About Horace Mann Educators Foundation
Horace Mann Educators Foundation is an independent charitable organization formed by Horace Mann Educators Corporation in 2020 primarily to recognize the dedication of educators to helping each student reach their full potential. The Foundation draws on Horace Mann's 75-year history of serving educators. For more information, visit the Foundation webpage.
Contact Information
Andy Grabel
The NEA Foundation
202-822-7806
Contact Us
Andy Grabel
The NEA Foundation
202-822-7806
Contact Us