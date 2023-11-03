Le Mars, IA Author Publishes Sports Novel
November 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAmylou, a new book by Robert Meyer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Amylou is based haphazardly on a real-live former love interest and follows a collection of inspiring rural Midwestern baseball players.
About the Author
Robert Meyer is merely a byproduct of his Midwestern upbringing and his own unique flaws.
Amylou is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-508-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/amylou/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/amylou/
