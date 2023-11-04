Bloomington, MN Author Publishes Educational Book
November 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHandwriting for Beginners: Best for Preschool and Kindergarten, a new book by Jonathan M. U, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is intended to guide experience and new teachers, families, caregivers, in early childhood development of infants, toddlers, preschools, kindergarten and elementary schoolers. It has been developed as a simplified curriculum for early childhood development. Comparing this curriculum with others in their scope and standard, it is not wide, broad and boring in planning a lesson. It is unique with the following characters:
1. It is professional
2.It outlined the concepts and skills to be taught
3. It indicates strategies for teaching and learning
5. Its scope has met the State standard and rule 3 of early childhood development.
6. It covers all the domains of learning in early childhood development
Handwriting for Beginners: Best for Preschool and Kindergarten is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7266-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/handwriting-for-beginners-best-for-preschool-and-kindergarten/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/handwriting-for-beginners-best-for-preschool-and-kindergarten/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
