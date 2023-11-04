La Vergne, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
November 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Mike and William: Issue #4, a new book by Mike Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The fourth book in an ongoing series. Go on the continuing adventure with Mike and William. A book full of drawn pages that will let your imagination run wild.
The Adventures of Mike and William: Issue #4 is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-438-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-mike-and-william-issue-4/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-mike-and-william-issue-4/
