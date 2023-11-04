Tomball, TX Author Publishes Spiritual Book
November 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod Is… I Am… We Are… One, a new book by Delores Guerin Hall, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The inspired writing by Delores Guerin Hall is for those seeking truth and desire to move forward by looking through the lens of her life experience and discovery. Her writing is simplified to help others view the conflicting subjects of religion and spirituality. Delores writes to attract those who are called to spiritual awakening.
There is much to be discovered and learned with respect to religion and spiritually. This book opens the door to those who wish to seek further.
About the Author
Delores Guerin Hall grew up in the rural community of New Roads, Louisiana in a devout Catholic family and community. She attended college, moved to Houston, Texas at age 21 and made Texas her home, now residing in Tomball with her husband Rick and their 2 British Labs, Rupert and Miles.
She loves her large extended family, South Louisiana Cajun culture, and visits several times a year, most especially during Thanksgiving for the annual Guerin family reunion, a three to four day gathering.
Retired from employment, Delores is a homemaker who enjoys cooking, gardening, reading, playing canasta, Mah Jongg, and various modalities of whole health.
Delores claims no expertise in her subject matter or writing. She wishes to share her discoveries and life experience which may help others grow in their journey of spiritual awakening.
God Is… I Am… We Are… One is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-189-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/god-is-i-am-we-are-one/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/god-is-i-am-we-are-one/
