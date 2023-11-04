Tampa, FL Author Publishes Novel
November 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Story Continues, a new book by David Black Nimmo, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Story Continues places the reader into a world of ravenous mad dogs and poorly planned orbital space flights. When the demand for prosperity, immortality and well-being become intolerable, the planet strikes the North American continent, knocking the global headquarters and the National Base of Operations of the Global Criminal Capitol Network out of business.
Follow along with Susan, Robert, Dave, Recoil, Stank, and Flight Planner Purguine as they attempt to restore order in the only way they can – their own.
About the Author
David Black Nimmo wants to give readers a book to read in a bar parking lot or at a bus stop, and as something to do other than to have to deal with your girlfriend or boyfriend's boring life. In his opinion, there are millions and millions of people without an author, so he placed The Story Continues into production, to provide them with one.
The author, who was reportedly born aboard a large ship in the Gulf of Aden on the other side of Yemen, is the son of a BIS bookkeeper and a Scottish soldier, has spent his life creating works of literary genius for regional and local fans, and has written intriguing tales of madness and severity for years.
The Story Continues is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-552-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-story-continues/
