Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide Expands Global Presence to South America
November 3, 2023, Los Angeles - Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide (CFAW), an international middle-market investment banking firm providing merger and acquisition, business valuation, capital resources, and financial advisory services, is pleased to announce it is expanding its global reach with the opening of an office in São Paulo, Brazil.
CFAW Brazil are led by Diego Aragão and Vinicius Posterari of Igapó Advisors and Edemir Goncalves of Brubar M&A and Dr. Evaldo Silva, founding partner of Evaldo Silva Advogados Associados.
The CFAW office in Brazil provides a wide range of services including management consulting, mergers and acquisitions advisory and equity and debt financing to business owners in a broad range of industry sectors.
"By adding a CFAW office in Brazil, we expand our global presence, providing superior advice and execution for our clients." said Jim Zipursky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CFAW. "The CFAW office in Brazil has assembled an exceptional team and we are very pleased to have them join us."
About Corporate Finance Associates
Celebrating more than 65 years of service, Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide is a leading investment banking firm, with over 30 offices across the USA, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom providing middle-market companies with a wide range of financial advisory services and access to capital resources. More information is available via the Internet at www.cfaw.com.
