Wichita, KS Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News12 Dear Lords, a new book by Ahsilight, has been released by RoseDog Books.
12 Dear Lords was originally written in 2013 as an attempt to publicly voice a small amount of the unbelievable torture, humiliation, and experiences of the individual known as Ahsilight. As her knowledge, understanding and experiences of life and others expands and her relationship with a higher power grows, Ahsilight learns to persevere, not to give up, and to lean not only on her own understanding.
These 12 entries are gathered from several journals kept over many years that Ahsilight selected particular inserts from and put together to bring an intimate conversation with herself and God into fruition, for the benefit of the public and herself and anyone that chooses to read.
About the Author
Ahsilight was created in the mind of a real person due to unimaginable suffering in the real world. Ahsilight was created in a State Mental Hospital and has since become a legal entity.
Her name is unique and so is her story. She has been chosen to be the brand that is presented to the world to do what she thought she could not. Ahsilight is also a reciprocal and while the numbers add up so does the astrology behind the entity known as Ahsilight.
12 Dear Lords is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-247-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/12-dear-lords/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/12-dear-lords/
