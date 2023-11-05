Australia win double gold for the second year running STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® World Championships
November 05, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Sports NewsAustralia extended their imperious winning record at the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, winning gold in both the team and individual competitions for the second year running.
On the first night of competition, The Chopperoos defeated the USA in the final for the second year running to claim an unprecedented fourth consecutive Team World Championship and their eighth overall. Earlier in the competition, Team USA scored a national record, and in the final they ran the Australians close, matching them blow by blow until the last discipline. Beaten semi-finalists Canada and New Zealand were left to battle it out in the small final, with Canada winning to secure third place and a highly celebrated bronze medal.
On night two, Jamie Head made it double Aussie gold with a nail-biting win in the individual competition. He won gold after competing in the last heat of the final round of competition, pipping Sweden's Emil Hansson to top spot. Germany's Danny Martin gave the home fans reason to celebrate with third place.
In a night of what might have been for the USA and Canada, Jason Lentz finished fourth after a disqualification in the Hot Saw – which he unsuccessfully appealed – while Ben Cumberland was eliminated at the end of Round 1 after a disqualification in the Stock Saw cost him vital points.
The 2023 World Championships took place in front of a record crowd of 13,000 across the two nights, with the Porsche-Arena completely sold-out.
Full results and final standings for the World Championships can be found on the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® database. (https://data.stihl-timbersports.com/)
About STIHL TIMBERSPORTS®
STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® is an international extreme sports competition series. Its roots lie in Australia and New Zealand as well as in Canada and the United States. Today the world's best athletes compete in national and international events featuring three axe disciplines and three sawing disciplines.
Springboard, Underhand Chop and Standing Block Chop are the classic axe disciplines; Single Buck (single-man cross-cut saw), Stock Saw (standard chain saw) and Hot Saw (tuned, customized chain saw with up to 80 horsepower) are the sawing disciplines. Athletes compete against each other and the clock. For more information on the sport, the tools and the wood management please visit: www.stihl-timbersports.com
Press contact
Christopher Borghorst
ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
Phone: +49 (0)7151 / 26-3487
Badstraße 115
Email: christopher.borghorst@stihl.de
71336 Waiblingen
Contact Information
Christopher Borghorst
ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
+49 (0)7151 / 26-3487
Contact Us
Christopher Borghorst
ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
+49 (0)7151 / 26-3487
Contact Us