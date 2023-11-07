Waldorf, MD Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Witty Ditty Poems: The Poetry of Phonics for Everyone, a new book by Carla-Marie Ulerie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Witty Ditty Poems is designed to teach and reinforce phonics in the English language in a fun way. Its goal is to improve literacy, one person at a time.
English is extremely challenging for both native and non-native speakers. Many readers do not know the sounds that different combinations of letters (digraphs, trigraphs, etc.) make and far too many students are leaving high schools unable to read at the expected level.
Written by a former teacher, the aim of The Witty Ditty Poems is that everyone, adults, and children, will enjoy the poems, develop a love for reading and poetry, and learn to read and speak English fluently.
The Witty Ditty Poems: The Poetry of Phonics for Everyone is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-028-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-witty-ditty-poems-the-poetry-of-phonics-for-everyone/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-witty-ditty-poems-the-poetry-of-phonics-for-everyone/
