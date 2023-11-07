Portland, ME Author Publishes Memoir
November 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsReaching Home at First Light: An Autobiographical Novel, a new book by Ron Breazeale, PhD., has been released by RoseDog Books.
Reaching Home at First Light explores the world one man experienced growing up in the "Atomic City" of Oak Ridge, Tennessee as a child with a birth defect. Ron Breazeale, Ph.D. speaks of his experiences growing up and wearing a prosthetic hook most of his life.
About the Author
Ron Breazeale, PhD. is a clinical psychologist who has worked in the field of psychology for over 30 years. He writes about the things that he knows. He was born with a birth defect, the absence of a left hand, in the "Atomic City" of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He has worn a prosthetic hook most of his life. He has worked briefly with the CIA. He and his wife adopted their one child a daughter in Peru when she was three months old in the middle of a major offensive against the Peruvian government by the Shining Path, a communist supported terrorist group. Most of Dr. Breazeale's wife's family died in the Holocaust.
Dr. Breazeale has developed a number of training programs focused on the attitudes and skills of resilience. He lives and works in southern Maine.
Reaching Home at First Light: An Autobiographical Novel is a 594-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-008-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/reaching-home-at-first-light-an-autobiographical-novel/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/reaching-home-at-first-light-an-autobiographical-novel/
