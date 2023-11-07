Massapequa, NY Author Publishes Poetry & Short Stories
November 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDreamcatchers, Edens, and Universes, a new book by Carl Hasper, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dreamcatchers, Edens, and Universes conveys awe for the beauty and complexity of nature, and love for all things: animals, plants, and minerals, and whatever Gods they may be. Everything in nature is linked to everything else, by gravity, and who knows what other forces. We know almost nothing about anything. Stand in Awe of a Mosquito's Eye.
About the Author
Carl Hasper is the author of Rimes of Ancient Fables. He was born in the beautiful state of Alabama, named after a tribe of native Americans who once lived there. Carl was an electronics technician in the US Navy, aircraft mechanic, and electrical engineer for a major US airline, and an electrical engineer for an aircraft manufacturer. He lives with his Queen, Barabara, on the emerald isle of Long Island, New York, their home for more than six decades. Its map is sprinkled, like stars, with the names of Native American Tribes. Their brightest star is their daughter, Marianne.
Dreamcatchers, Edens, and Universes is a 708-page paperback with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-414-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dreamcatchers-edens-and-universes-reflections-of-a-life-in-poems-and-short-stories/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dreamcatchers-edens-and-universes-reflections-of-a-life-in-poems-and-short-stories/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
