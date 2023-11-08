The International Lawyers Network's Real Estate Specialty Group Releases Eighth Edition of "Buying & Selling Real Estate: An International Guide"
The International Lawyers Network's Real Estate Specialty Group is thrilled to announce the release of the eighth edition of its esteemed publication, "Buying & Selling Real Estate: An International Guide." This collaborative electronic guide has been expanded to cover 31 countries, including the addition of Hungary, Spain, and Turkey, making it an invaluable resource for individuals involved in real estate transactions within these diverse global locations.
Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network and the guide's facilitator, states, "Real estate remains a focal point for numerous jurisdictions, and as the real estate landscape evolves, it's essential to stay up-to-date. Our latest guide not only provides the most current figures and regulations but also incorporates three new jurisdictions: Hungary, Spain, and Turkey. We are delighted to offer this robust resource to those buying and selling real estate in these regions."
The eighth edition of "Buying & Selling Real Estate: An International Guide" is designed to serve as a practical reference for individuals and professionals involved in real estate transactions across the globe. The guide offers a concise summary of key real estate law principles, delivering insights and legal frameworks that are crucial for successful real estate transactions in a diverse array of jurisdictions.
To access the latest edition of the guide, please click here: https://bit.ly/ILNRealEstate2023
About the ILN Real Estate Specialty Group
Co-chaired by Amy Fracassini of Davis, Malm & D'Agostine in Boston, Massachusetts, and Hernán Cordero of Cordero & Cordero Abogados in Costa Rica, the Real Estate Group fosters relationships among practitioners in this area to support the making and receiving of referrals.
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform for the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016, 2017, 2022, and 2023, they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, increasing this ranking in 2021 to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
