Mission Viejo, CA Author Publishes Children's Book

Read and rhyme with Little Bird as he learns about family, friends, nature, and love. Come along as he explores and grows to appreciate the beauty of his brand new world.
In a time when conversations are difficult and polarized, my objective with Little Bird Explores is to provide a vehicle for children to have a safe place of comfort.
My hopes are that this book provides words of strength and encouragement. Each page reinforces simple core values; the love of parents, bonding with siblings and the importance of friendships.
Little Bird is able to appreciate and enjoy art, nutrition, and nature. He is encouraged to play and strive to achieve. He shares a love for all and experiences safety in his world. In the simplest of ways, Little Bird Explores communicates that children are valued and loved.
About the Author
Charlene Schaefer is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, working in Mental Health since 1989. She assists individuals to create healthy families, strong support systems, and good communication. Charlene has a special interest in nurturing children, and a love for animals, believing they are the perfect means to illustrate core values to children.
Little Bird: Explores is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $17.95 (hardbound $33.00, eBook $12.95). The ISBN is 9798890274908. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/little-bird-explores-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/little-bird-explores-pb/
