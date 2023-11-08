Aitkin, MN Author Publishes Children's Book
November 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Feather Tree, a new book by Gloria Logid, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
All kinds of creatures, big and small, love to visit the Feather Tree! From grumpy bears to baby birds, playful monkeys to silly squirrels. What kinds of creatures will you see?
About the Author
Gloria Logid has always had a love of animals and books. She has volunteered at a variety of organizations including wildlife refuge and ANGELS. She is a mother of two sons and resides in northern Minnesota.
The Feather Tree is a 32-page hardbound with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1536-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-feather-tree/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-feather-tree/
